SMRT Bus Captain returns passenger’s lost wallet despite SG-MY commute

SINGAPORE: In a heartwarming display of compassion and dedication, an SMRT bus captain has won the hearts of many after going above and beyond the call of duty to return a lost wallet to its rightful owner, even amidst his gruelling daily commute between Singapore and Malaysia.

The touching story came to light after Facebook user Nurasreen Latiff revealed that her daughter lost her wallet while on her way to work, leaving her distressed due to the loss of important cards. The wallet was last seen near Block 402 in Woodlands. After two days of anxiety, the family’s relief came in the form of a note left on their doorstep.

Ms Nurasreen took to Facebook to share the heartwarming incident, saying, “Last Monday, my daughter lost her wallet while on her way to work. All of her important cards are in her wallet. Last seen near Block 402 Woodlands. And after stressing out for two days, we felt so relieved after seeing a note on the door.

“My daughter immediately WhatsApp’d the number that is on the note. After he received my text, he made an effort to drop my lost wallet at my doorstep almost immediately. I would like to thank him for his kindness, honesty, and time. Thank you so much, Mr Surish Kumar.”

Mr Surish Kumar, the hero of this story, not only took the time to locate the owner of the lost wallet but also made an extraordinary effort to return it promptly.

Screenshots of the text messages between Ms Nurasreen’s daughter and Mr Surish Kumar show that the bus captain even refused compensation for his kindness. He said that he understands how the young woman would have felt as his wife was similarly distressed after losing her own belongings recently.

Despite the challenges of his daily commute, Mr Surish Kumar’s commitment to customer service and his sense of responsibility have evoked deep admiration online.

The heartwarming story of Mr Surish Kumar’s kindness and selflessness serves as a reminder of the positive impact individuals can make in their communities. His actions have resonated deeply, reminding us all that a small act of kindness can go a long way in brightening someone’s day and restoring faith in humanity.