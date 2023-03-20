Kind “EurAsian” Samaritan anonymously sponsors 40 laksa bowls for seniors at hawker stall

There were even a few who got so inspired by the post that they also reached out to the stall owner in the comments section, expressing their interest in sponsoring laksa bowls for the elderly as well.

SINGAPORE: A kind Samaritan anonymously sponsored 40 laksa bowls for seniors at a hawker stall on Wednesday (March 15). Many Singaporeans have applauded the act of kindness, in response to a post that was shared by the hawker’s establishment online. A few even took inspiration from the kind act to sponsor meals as well.

Kindness. The gift that keeps on giving. A post that captured a selfless act was shared online on Wednesday (March 15). Since the publication of the post, other online users have flocked to the comments section of the post to share their acknowledgement of such a kind act.

“One of my customers who is an Eurasian chose to be anonymous had sponsored 40 bowls of laksa for the Seniors,” the post read. “As such, 88 Katong Laksa would be arranging an event on 17.3.23 (Friday) between 2.00pm to 5.00pm for a Complimentary bowl of laksa at the stall on a first come first basis.”

The stall owner expressed appreciation for the gesture. “Our deepest appreciation for the generosity of the Sponsor to make the event a success on that day. All Seniors are invited to come.”

“Great. Pay it forward,” wrote one in response to the post. Another called the sponsor, “Good Eurasian.”

There were even a few who got so inspired by the post that they also reached out to the stall owner in the comments section, expressing their interest in sponsoring laksa bowls for the elderly as well.

The stall, 88 Katong Laksa, is located at Blk 79, Circuit Road Food Centre, Stall no. #01-49.

