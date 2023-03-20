Morning Digest, March 20

AHTC encourages smart ways to practice sustainability in first-ever go green carnival organised for residents

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council organised an inaugural ‘Let’s Paint the Town Green Carnival,’ a sustainability initiative to mark World Recycling Day on Saturday, 18th March. The event, open to all members of the public, aimed to educate residents on mindful ways to practice sustainability. “The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to the importance of sustainability in this town as well as to educate the residents on some of the practices of recycling,” said AHTC Vice-Chairman Gerald Giam. Read more here…

Western nations ban TikTok on govt devices, but Singapore allows civil servants to use it on “need-to” basis

SINGAPORE: While more Western nations are banning Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on government-issued mobile devices, the Singapore government has said that it will continue to allow civil servants here to use the app on their official devices, on a “need-to” basis.

The United Kingdom announced this week that it would ban TikTok on all Government mobile devices, joining governments in the United States, Canada, Belgium, New Zealand and certain European Union nations who have already decided to do so due to security concerns.

Read more here…

Trust in Government rises even as optimism for Singapore’s future dips to record low – Edelman’s new report

SINGAPORE: The latest Edelman Trust Barometer report has suggested that trust in the Singapore Government has improved, even though economic optimism among Singaporeans has dipped to a record low. Widely recognized as a leading source of insights into the state of trust in governments, businesses, charities and the media around the world, the Edelman Trust Barometer is an annual survey that is based on online interviews with a representative sample of the general population in different countries around the world. Read more here…

Name an orchid after Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh’s winning of the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once this year capped a remarkable journey started in 2001 by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. And the universe linking the two giant films is still spinning – for the Malaysian actress.

Crouching Tiger had nine Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director (Ang Lee). The Taiwanese director went on to win Best Director awards in other major film festivals. Besides Michelle Yeoh and Ang Lee, there were a number of other big stars in the ensemble – including Chow Yun Fat, Chang Chen, Cheng Pei-pei, Yo-yo Ma and Tan Dun. It was a breakthrough for Zhang Ziyi too. The film reintroduced wu xia to Western filmgoers and paved the way for a number of box-office hits including those of Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

Read more here…

Singapore overtakes New York as city with highest rental growth — report

SINGAPORE: A March 15 (Wednesday) report says that due to strong demand and low supply, Singapore now holds the pole position when it comes to the strongest increase in prime residential rental rates for the final quarter of last year. Yearly rental rates in Singapore rose by a substantial 28 per cent in Q4 of 2022, up from 23 per cent in the previous quarter, a report by Knight Frank says. In comparison, New York only saw a 19 per cent growth in prime rental rates. Read more here…

