Stories you might’ve missed, March 19

Helper who was in Hong Kong for 6 years wants weekly days off and a “high salary of $900” says employer who wonders if maid can adjust to SG life

SINGAPORE: An employer who recently hired a helper from Hong Kong took to social media to share concerns about whether her maid would be able to adjust to life here. In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the employer wrote that the maid she was considering hiring worked in Hong Kong for 6 years. “I am considering hiring an ex-Hong Kong helper. She was there for 6 years. Used to weekly off days and had high salary of $900. I am concerned about her adjusting to Singapore. Can anyone share their experience with an ex-Hong Kong helper?” she asked. Read more here…

‘Parents cannot look beyond PSLE’ — Edutech leader says he’s giving up on Singapore

SINGAPORE: Mr John Tan, the founder of Doyobi and Saturday Kids and a leader in educational technology, announced that he is “giving up on Singapore.”

“The education system in Singapore is too deeply entrenched. Parents cannot look beyond PSLE. I cannot change this,” he added in a March 16 (Thursday) LinkedIn post.

Read more here…

Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim & He Ting Ru pay courtesy call at New Zealand High Commission

SINGAPORE: A trio of Members of Parliament from The Workers’ Party paid a courtesy call at the New Zealand High Commission on Thursday (Mar 16). WP chief and leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh posted a photo of himself on Facebook with party chair Sylvia Lim, who both represent Aljunied GRC, and MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) with High Commissioner Gabrielle Rush and Deputy High Commissioner Peter Kemp, with whom they had “an engaging conversation,” he wrote, “on a number of matters of topical interest.” Read more here…

Name an orchid after Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh’s winning of the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once this year capped a remarkable journey started in 2001 by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. And the universe linking the two giant films is still spinning – for the Malaysian actress.

Crouching Tiger had nine Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director (Ang Lee). The Taiwanese director went on to win Best Director awards in other major film festivals. Besides Michelle Yeoh and Ang Lee, there were a number of other big stars in the ensemble – including Chow Yun Fat, Chang Chen, Cheng Pei-pei, Yo-yo Ma and Tan Dun. It was a breakthrough for Zhang Ziyi too. The film reintroduced wu xia to Western filmgoers and paved the way for a number of box-office hits including those of Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

Read more here…

Singapore overtakes New York as city with highest rental growth — report

SINGAPORE: A March 15 (Wednesday) report says that due to strong demand and low supply, Singapore now holds the pole position when it comes to the strongest increase in prime residential rental rates for the final quarter of last year. Yearly rental rates in Singapore rose by a substantial 28 per cent in Q4 of 2022, up from 23 per cent in the previous quarter, a report by Knight Frank says. In comparison, New York only saw a 19 per cent growth in prime rental rates. Read more here…

