‘Working poor individuals may be barely putting food on the table’ — S’poreans raise concerns over youth unemployment rate

SINGAPORE: In response to a recent report stating that youth unemployment in the country is the lowest since 1997, Singaporeans have raised concerns about why people of such a young age bracket were included.

Late last week (March 16), a report stated that Singapore’s youth unemployment is the lowest in 24 years. The figures cover the youth labour force, which consists of Singaporeans as well as permanent residents who are the ages 15 to 24 years old, excluding those who are still undergoing studies or training.

Since the report’s publication on social media, a handful of netizens have expressed their concerns over the figures, with some even raising counter questions. “(The) unemployment rate doesn’t consider the quality of jobs that the workers have,” wrote one. “Working poor individuals may be barely putting food on the table.”

Another wrote, “OMG. 15 to 20-year-old children are likely to continue education today compared to 24 years ago. And, the male youth Singaporeans are serving in National Service. So, why include them in your stats?”

Still, one commenter saw things from a different angle, saying, “Glad to know that our youths (are starting) to work at an early age to help out their family or experience how the working society functions.”

However, another brought in another prevalent issue — that of housing prices in Singapore. “How to be creative for those youth when our rental is so rocking high!” the comment read. “They won’t even dare to step out (and take) the first step.”

