1 month after being under direct management, Sengkang Town Council opens branch office at Anchorvale

SINGAPORE: It was an eventful weekend for The Workers’ Party, as a branch of the Sengkang Town Council was opened at Block 323C Sengkang East Way on Saturday afternoon (Mar 17). It begins operations on Monday (Mar 19).

In a Facebook post, Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru, who led the WP slate in the General Election of 2020 and who chairs SKTC, thanked everyone who attended the opening of the branch office.

“We look forward to closer partnerships and new initiatives for our residents, especially those in #Compassvale and Anchorvale. It has been a journey to full direct management of the Town Council, and we are grateful for your patience and support along the way,” she wrote.

After the opening ceremony for the branch office, SKTC’s quarterly Town Hall, Sengkang Conversations, was held.

Ms He thanked attendees of the Town Hall as well, noting that many of them shared their “thoughts and concerns about both municipal and national issues.”

She posted several photos of the opening ceremony, with her and fellow Sengkang GRC MPs Louis Chua and Jamus Lim, all in shades of blue, the colour of The Workers’ Party.

The opening was also graced by WP chief Pritam Singh and party chair Sylvia Lim, as well as their fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam.

Mr Singh noted in a Facebook post of his own on Sunday (Mar 19) that the opening had been graced by guests from Sengkang General Hospital and Compassvale Primary School and the MPs and town councillors.

“The estate functions of both the Anchorvale and Compassvale divisions will be managed from this new location which is also closer to more residents from these wards,” he wrote.

The WP chief and Leader of the Opposition also joined “Sengkang Conversations” that day, noting that the town hall gave him “some useful food for thought here to take back to Aljunied-Hougang Town Council too!”

SKTC has been operating under direct management since Feb 1, 2023. /TISG

