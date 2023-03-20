Husband supports WP’s Hammer outreach even as wife shows no interest in opposition politics

“Even if you disagree with the positions we hold or the views we espouse, it’s still possible to remain respectful of these differences. And to recognize that we—even in opposition—remain loyal Singaporeans, who only wish the best for the country that we love,” Mr Jamus Lim said.

SINGAPORE: In a Sunday (Mar 19) Facebook post, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim shared that at an outreach selling the party newsletter, Hammer at Kovan Market, he encountered a couple who appeared to have varying views of the opposition politics.

“I approached them, as they were having breakfast, to ask if they might be interested in purchasing a paper. The lady appeared to be quite resolutely disinterested, and I prepared to politely move on, as I understand that opposition politics may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But the gentleman waved me back, and ended up purchasing a copy of the Hammer, as he silently signaled his support,” he wrote.

Assoc Prof Lim wrote that based on his experience, couples with differing political opinions are not unusual in Singapore, and he has met some who “don’t share the same politics (or even the same worldviews), but remain in otherwise loving relationships.”

The Sengkang GRC wrote that for him, this is “a wonderful analogy of the place that our party resides within the Singaporean polity.”

“Even if you disagree with the positions we hold or the views we espouse, it’s still possible to remain respectful of these differences. And to recognize that we—even in opposition—remain loyal Singaporeans, who only wish the best for the country that we love,” he added.

Kovan is in the Paya Lebar division of Aljunied GRC and is under MP Sylvia Lim, who is also the WP chair.

The WP appeared to come out in full force at the outreach, with party stalwarts in attendance, including Secretary-General and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, Ms Lim, Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan, Aljunied GRC MPs Leon Perera and Gerald Giam, among others.

Mr Singh posted a photo of the team who had come together for the Hammer outreach, captioning it, “Family photo!”

