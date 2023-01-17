PAP MP Denise Phua gives mic to WP Chief Pritam Singh to extend his Pongal well-wishes to attendees at Little India

SINGAPORE — With the multicultural nature of Singapore, it’s not unusual for many holidays and festivals to be celebrated throughout the year, often one after another. Some communities celebrated Pongal, a Hindu harvest festival marked by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka, on Sunday (Jan 15).

When Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh passed by Serangoon Road with his wife and daughters on Sunday night on their way to get a meal, Ms Denise Phua (PAP), who’s been the Member of Parliament representing the Kampong Glam division of Jalan Besar GRC since 2015, called him over and had him participate at a Pongal event she was hosting.

“As my wife and daughters made way to our usual thosai restaurant for an early dinner, I walked by the Pongal tentage at Clive Street where the Member of Parliament for Little India, Ms Denise Phua was hosting a Pongal event with her grassroots leaders and local volunteers, which included providing a meal for the residents of some senior homes,” wrote Mr Singh in a Facebook post.

“MP Denise called out to me, before sportingly passing me her microphone to extend my Pongal well-wishes to the attendees. She also invited my wife and daughters to visit the Vignesh Dairy Farms’ cow and goat stalls which are a regular feature in Serangoon Road during Pongal. We duly obliged and Vignesh himself shared some information about his gentle and beautiful animals. Cattle are particularly venerated and honoured on the third day of Pongal – known as ‘Mattu Pongal’.”

Mr Singh also posted photos of the event.

He added how special Serangoon Road is for him and his family.

“The place is authentic, familiar, and much more. Of course, the ready availability of food (or should I say, comfort food) from most parts of the Indian subcontinent is a big part of its appeal too!”

He went on to say that Pongal celebrations in Serangoon Road will continue until Jan 17, Tuesday, and invited everyone to “take a trip down to soak in the festivities.”

“And to all Singaporeans and Indians who celebrate this four-day festival, Pongollo Pongal!” he added. /TISG

