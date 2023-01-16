Pritam Singh: ‘By 2030… families with loved one aged over 65 years suffering cognitive disability such as dementia will rise’

SINGAPORE — Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh wrote about the realities of ageing, specifically dementia, in a recent Facebook post, saying that this is something many families in Singapore may have to face.

“The reality of Singapore’s ageing population trend is that by 2030, it is estimated one in four people will be aged over 65 years. The number of families with a loved one with cognitive function disability will rise,” he said.

“Every so often, we meet a family who have a loved one living with a cognitive function disability such as dementia. Many are caregivers and they routinely inspire us because of their dedication and selflessness. But caregiving can also take a toll,” wrote Mr Singh.

He said he was giving away tickets to a concert to raise public awareness of dementia for caregivers of a person with a cognitive disability. The program will be launched via a “jukebox musical” titled “Living with Lucy,” produced by the local arts community.

“Are you a caregiver of a loved one or patient who suffers from a cognitive disability like dementia? Do make some time for self-care when the opportunity arises. I have some concert tickets for LIVING WITH LUCY (for shows on 24 or 25 February 2023) that I would like to give away. Please reach out for a pair of tickets if you are the caregiver of a person with a cognitive disability.”

Those interested in availing of the tickets may email Mr Singh “While tickets last!” at secretary@leaderoftheopposition.sg

He added that this program would give not only family members but also other volunteers the “knowledge and understanding of the mindset of a person with dementia” as well as upskill caregivers. It will be launched this year by the Family Business Network (FBN) Asia and the Inner Wheel Club of Singapore West, together with The Mind Science Centre (MSC) NUHS. /TISG

