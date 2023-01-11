Pritam Singh and other WP MPs, hosted on board USS Makin Island

SINGAPORE — Several Workers’ Party Members of Parliament, including WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, were recently hosted aboard the USS Makin Island. He thanked the United States Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Jonathan Kaplan, and the crew of the USS Makin Island.

The vessel is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship whose task is to deploy, embark and land the elements of a Marine Corps landing force. The LO was accompanied by his fellow Aljunied GRC MPs, Mr Leon Perera and Mr Gerald Giam, and Mr Dennis Tan, who represents Hougang SMC. Mr Singh posted photos of the visit on his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Tuesday (Jan 9).

Mr Perera also posted about the visit on his own account, saying that the visit had been “educational and enjoyable.”

He also mentioned that other diplomats, aside from Ambassador Kaplan, were present during the event, including Ms Kateryna Zelenko, the Ukrainian Ambassador.

“Yesterday, I spent an educational and enjoyable evening on board the USS Makin Island with LO Pritam Singh, Dennis Tan Lip Fong 陈立峰 and Gerald Giam 严燕松. It was good to meet US Ambassador Kaplan, Ukrainian Ambassador Kateryna Zelenko as well as other diplomats and the ship’s crew.”

Mr Kaplan, who can be found on Twitter under the @USAmbSG handle, sometimes tweets about life in Singapore.

My morning visitor… in beautiful 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/wymODnyh6m — Jonathan Kaplan (@USAmbSG) January 9, 2023

A businessman and entrepreneur by profession, Mr Kaplan was nominated by President Joseph Biden for the position of Ambassador to Singapore on Oct 20, 2021, and was confirmed by the US Senate the following month.

He presented his credentials as the United States Ambassador to President Halimah Yacob on Dec 6, 2021.

As for MP Gerald Giam, he had other international relations encounter in a short period of time, writing that, along with several other MPs, he had met Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Secretary-General Stephen Twigg and CPA’s Head of Strategy and Engagement Emily Davies when they called on House Speaker Tan Chun-Jin.

He added that he met Mr Twigg last August at the CPA Conference in Halifax, Canada.

