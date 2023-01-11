Gojek driver shouts “Thick skin! Get out! Out! Out! Out!” at passenger for adjusting car seat & aircon without permission

SINGAPORE — A video of an angry Gojek driver yelling at his passenger has circulated the internet, causing Singaporeans to weigh in on the matter. While many were concerned by the driver’s “anger management problem,” a few others wondered what the passenger may have done to set the driver off.

The nearly three-minute TikTok video capturing the heated outburst was shared with an online group on Sunday (Jan 8) and has since garnered more than seven thousand views on Facebook. The video had text embedded on the screen, which read, “(I’ve) never experienced such a rude Gojek driver in my life.” At one point in the video, the exasperated driver argued, “You touched my aircon without permission.”

The passenger was heard at another point saying, “No, you have to take me to my destination. I’m not getting out of the car.” The driver replied with a warning that he would call the police. He then started yelling, “Thick skin!” repeatedly. At another point, as the driver was looking for an exit where he could have his passenger safely leave the car, he said, “Don’t touch the chair, you ask my permission.”

After nearly three minutes of the driver’s exasperated comments, he stopped the car as he yelled, “Get out! Out! Out! Out!” The red car then drove away from the passenger, leaving him in an empty parking slot.

Many Singaporeans were quick to share their two cents on the matter. Many were infuriated with the driver’s attitude, with some going so far as to speculate if he had a mental condition.

“Just listening to this driver’s tone and way of speaking to his passenger, it sounds like he needed mental medications badly,” said one, while another wrote, “The driver doesn’t know how to control his anger, so (it’d be) better (if) he quit and (did) something else for a living. If he or she (driver) has a personal problem, don’t throw it (on the) passenger who (doesn’t) know anything.”

“Too much stress in Singapore,” said another.

Still, a few shared their opinion on the passenger’s role in this incident. “Play(ing) victim. What (did you do) to trigger him?” asked one, while another commented, “If passenger (sat) at the backseat all (would have been) different.”

“Both (are) at fault, no respect for each other. Respect is the key (to) everything,” wrote one netizen. Another person said, “The passenger should have asked. But the driver’s reactions (were) wrong.”

