Refuse collection fees to rise from July; U-Save rebates may help cushion the impact for HDB households

SINGAPORE: Household refuse collection fees under the public waste collection scheme will be adjusted from July 1, 2026, marking the first revision since 2024.

According to the announcement by the National Environment Agency (NEA) made on June 12, HDB flats and non-landed private housing will see their monthly fee rise by S$0.44, from S$10.20 to S$10.64. Landed homes face a steeper increase of S$1.50, going from S$34.00 to $35.50. Both figures are inclusive of 9% GST.

Why the fees are going up

The revision comes as part of a regular review process, intended to ensure that Singapore’s overall waste management system remains sustainable. According to the announcement, the adjustment reflects rising operational and manpower costs faced by Public Waste Collectors (PWCs), who are responsible for refuse collection across the island.

While the increase may seem modest on a monthly basis, working out to just over 50 cents more for most households, it adds up over a year, and comes on top of other cost-of-living adjustments many households have had to navigate in recent years.

How HDB households can offset the increase

For HDB households, there’s some relief built in. The refuse collection fee can be offset using U-Save rebates, which are disbursed as part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme.

For FY2026, U-Save rebates will be disbursed in April, July, and October this year, with another round in January 2027. These rebates are credited directly into eligible households’ utilities accounts with SP Services, which may help cover utilities expenses, including the revised refuse collection fee.

Households looking for more details on eligibility and rebate amounts can refer to the GST Voucher – U-Save information available on the GovBenefits website.

Netizens weigh in

The announcement drew a flurry of reactions online, with many residents reacting with a mix of sarcasm and frustration.

Some took a sarcastic approach to the news. “Am I supposed to wait for the rubbish collector dressed in a smart formal suit this time to collect my rubbish face to face? No more going to bins to dispose my rubbish now right? I mean since we gotta justify the increased costs,” one commenter noted.

Others pointed out that the cumulative impact of small fee hikes shouldn’t be underestimated. “One household increase may look like a small amount. But if you multiply by the number of units in that flat, the amount is substantial!” another netizen wrote.

A recurring theme among comments was the timing of the increase relative to other forms of government support. “Just received the CDC vouchers, right? As usual, transport fares increased right after receiving the CDC vouchers last year,” one user observed, with another simply adding, “Yes. After collection of vouchers. Good timing.”

Amid the criticism, some comments took a more constructive tone, suggesting where the additional revenue should go. “It will be good if part of the higher fee is passed on to the rubbish collection workers as salary increment or special bonus,” one user suggested.

What this means for Singaporeans

For most HDB households, the actual out-of-pocket impact of this increase may end up being minimal, provided U-Save rebates continue to be applied as they have been. The bigger picture, though, is the continuous piling of small fee adjustments like refuse collection, utilities, conservancy charges. While individually small, these can feel like they’re chipping away at household budgets when they happen to occur around the same time as other cost increases.

For landed homeowners, who don’t benefit from U-Save offsets in the same way, the S$1.50 increase is a more direct hit, even if it remains a relatively small sum in absolute terms. While the increase itself is modest, it serves as a gentle reminder that small costs add up over time.

As with most household expenses, it pays to keep track of where the money goes, make use of rebates and vouchers where available, and practise habits that go a long way in helping households stay on top of their monthly budgets.