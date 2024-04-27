;
29yo Singaporean finally hits S$100K savings, but “still doesn’t dare buy expensive stuff, not even to dine out in restaurant”

ByYoko Nicole

April 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: Despite hitting the S$100,000 milestone, one 29-year-old Singaporean man shared on social media that he remains cautious about indulging in luxury purchases.

In his post on r/SingaporeRaw, he expressed, “Not hao Lian but… still don’t even dare to buy expensive stuff such as latest republic gaming laptop, not even dare to dine out in restaurant, feels like got the sum of savings for rainy days.”

He also reflected on how his salary has increased over the years, stating, “Started at 2.3k -> jobless -> 3.4k -> 4K+ ….” Despite being adept at saving money, he admitted feeling uncertain about why he’s striving for the next S$100,000.

He even questioned the logic of aiming for S$1 million by age 60, considering that by then, his body would likely be too old, and there’s a big chance he won’t even have the opportunity to spend it.

He then added, “Pls don’t flame me, not haolian, but just want to share and hear from y’all. By the way, I’m still paying student debt left $13k so effectively never have 6 digit savings la.”

“Congrats. Do something to make yourself happy and keep yourself motivated”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors congratulated him for reaching the milestone and added that he should reward himself with memorable experiences instead of material possessions.

Their suggestions included travelling to places he’d never been to, immersing himself in diverse cultures, meeting new people, and indulging in a variety of cuisines.

One Redditor reasoned that he should do this while he can because “life is too short to not ‘live’ life.”

Another Redditor echoed the same sentiment and said, “Money can come back, your youth will not, best to travel when you are young to experience, of course, don’t splurge it all and spend reasonably.”

On the other hand, several Redditors urged him to think long-term and suggested that he focus on increasing his income and learning how to diversify his savings through investments.

One Redditor recommended, “Please put it in a high yield savings account, or minimally put some of it in Tbills or SSB to lock in the rate. Saving is only part of the equation.”

Another Redditor chimed in, suggesting, “Congrats. Do something to make yourself happy and keep yourself motivated . Start buying gold little bit every now and then. Physical solid gold. Currency will depreciate fast. Good going!”

Read also: Man says he finally saved up S$100K by 30, but soon will ‘deplete’ it because of marriage

