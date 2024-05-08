;
Featured News Home News

Number of millionaires in Singapore soars by over 60%, making SG the 4th wealthiest nation in the world

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 8, 2024
Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore has seen an unprecedented surge in its millionaire population over the past decade, with a new report showing a dramatic 64% increase from 2013 to 2023.

This remarkable growth has propelled Singapore to fourth place among the world’s wealthiest cities, according to the “2024 World’s Richest Cities Report” released by Henley & Partners, a leading investment and immigration consulting firm based in London.

The report highlights that Singapore is now home to 244,800 millionaires, with 336 billionaires, and 30 individuals classified as ultra-rich with a net worth exceeding US$1 billion.

The nation’s meteoric rise has seen it climb two places in the global rankings, putting it within striking distance of Tokyo, Japan, which holds the third position.

The report attributes this growth to Singapore’s robust business environment and status as one of the most attractive destinations for wealthy individuals seeking residency or citizenship.

Last year alone, 3,400 millionaires immigrated to Singapore, a testament to its appeal as a global financial hub and a city renowned for its stability, security, and high quality of life.

See also  Woman suddenly fell ill in the middle of court hearing sentencing her for domestic helper abuse

Singapore’s friendly business climate, favourable tax policies, and strategic location in Asia have made it a preferred choice for multinational corporations and high-net-worth individuals.

The government has implemented various initiatives to attract foreign investment and talent, contributing to the burgeoning millionaire population.

In addition to its business-friendly policies, Singapore’s high standard of living, excellent healthcare and education systems, and well-maintained infrastructure make it an attractive destination for wealthy individuals and their families.

The city’s multicultural environment and cosmopolitan lifestyle add to its appeal.

With its growing status as a global financial centre, Singapore is poised to continue climbing the rankings of the world’s richest cities.

Analysts suggest that if the trend continues, Singapore may soon overtake Tokyo to become the richest city in Asia. /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

ACRES warns residents to take precautions with their dogs after a man was seen poisoning pigeons at Choa Chu Kang

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Fresh grad who got 3 job offers says he’s unsure which salary package to accept: “Squarepoint Capital $7.6K, Amazon $7.3K or Shopee $6.5K?”

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“I have so much respect for everyone here in SG schools” — 2 foreign students share their “culture shock” by S’pore’s “living hell” education system

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Property

Frasers Property and Sekisui House to redevelop Robertson Walk into 348 luxury homes

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Sandra Lim makes history, breaks 54-year Miss Universe drought for Malaysia

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urge Singapore employers to prioritize employee skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.