Lifestyle

Man says he finally saved up S$100K by 30, but soon will ‘deplete’ it because of marriage

ByYoko Nicole

March 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: After diligently building his financial independence (FI) portfolio over the first five years of his career, a Singaporean man celebrated reaching a milestone of saving S$100,000.

However, he was disheartened to realize that his upcoming marriage would significantly deplete these savings. On Tuesday (March 26), the man shared on r/singaporefi a breakdown of his expenses: “Proposal and ring: S$5k; Wedding: est loss of S$5k – S$10k; A normal Reno for a 4rm HDB will go for around S$50k. With furniture and appliances, it’s another S$30k.”

The man said these figures were based on anecdotes from friends and family.

He then stated, “Do people really deplete a majority of their savings just for this major point in their lives? People say the first 100k is the hardest, now you gotta do it all over again.”

He also asked if anyone had any advice on saving money and if they could share their experiences on how much of their funds went toward their marriage and house.

See also  Joel Choo proposes marriage to his girlfriend of 10 years with gigantic 1000-carat jewel ring at Mount Fuji

“Don’t worry about depleting it for major important milestones in life. Just spend it wisely and you’ll be good”

In the comments section, several Singaporean Redditors tried to comfort the man and said that the majority of the “financial independence advice” floating around was spread by individuals without any practical or real-world experience.

They also said that unless someone is born into a wealthy family with a trust fund, each major life phase will often require starting over financially from the beginning.  

One individual said, “Life will keep hitting you. At first, you need money to get married, buy your home. Then maybe you will have kids, then maybe your parents get sick, maybe you get laid off, maybe you fall sick.

Maybe your kids fall sick. Then maybe WW3 starts, or climate change floods Singapore. Life will keep happening. FI is always a moving target. Life comes first.”

While another commented, “Don’t worry about depleting it for major important milestones in life. Just spend it wisely and you’ll be good.

See also  31yo Singaporean quits betting on 4D TOTO and cuts down expenses to save S$1000/month

The fact that in your 20s that you can save so much means saving it again will not be a major issue later on when your earning continue to rise.”

Some also reminded the man that money is simply a tool for achieving certain goals or milestones in life, such as starting a family.

Meanwhile, a few Redditors criticized the man for seeing the marriage expenses as a burden. 

One individual wrote, “That’s why we work right? To live and experience life. Since you have chosen to get married, it is an unavoidable cost.

If you are going into this seeing it as a burden and expense setting you back from further savings, maybe you should re-evaluate if marriage is really suitable for you and more importantly – whether your spouse is financially aligned and on the same page as you.”

Regarding advice on cutting costs, a few Redditors stated that the “renovation” could simply be a “want and not a need,” and therefore, he could choose to forgo it and save S$50,000.

See also  Singaporeans online shocked after man in late 40s says he wants to "marry a girl that's 18-20 yo"

They proposed that he explore thrift options on platforms like Carousell or Marketplace for purchasing furniture and appliances.

Additionally, they mentioned that perhaps his partner could contribute to the expenses and divide everything evenly except for the proposal ring to minimize the financial impact on him.

Read also: Man who only spent S$500 monthly for 6 years says: “Don’t let your lifestyle inflate when you just begin working”

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Have salaries inflated, or fresh grads are just delusional?” — HR asks after SG jobseekers with only 1-year experience ask for $5.5K salary now

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Employee forced to work “10am to 3am daily” says she’s lost over 40kg in weight, asks if she “should still wait for bonus” before quitting

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Asia

Big Brother Watching: Hong Kong’s plan to install thousands of surveillance cameras on its streets raises concerns that it’s getting more like China

October 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

Aespawesome surprise! — aespa unleashes charm bombs in solo tracks, dropping it on Oct 9

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia Pacific Rare Animal Sightings

“I’m flying 18.5 hours to see Moo Deng!” — Woman travels from the US to Thailand just to see internet’s most beloved cute baby hippo

October 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Celebrity

BTS’s J-Hope spreads his compassionate sunshine to abandoned dogs, donates pet food, and improves pet care centre’s poor conditions

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.