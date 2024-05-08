‘Marry My Husband’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide, securing the 5th spot in Amazon Prime Video’s Global TV Show Weekly Rankings for the first week of May, maintaining its position as a global sensation.

Despite concluding its airing on Feb 20, the show has remained in the global top 10 for an impressive 18 consecutive weeks, demonstrating enduring popularity domestically and internationally.

According to Flix Patrol data, the series has consistently held a spot in the top 10 since its debut on January 1 KST.

Relevant and appealing

The acclaim for ‘Marry My Husband’, starring Na In Woo and Park Min Young, transcends borders. Viewership spans 46 countries, including Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Remarkably, it ranks in the top 3 in 19 countries, highlighting its sustained relevance and appeal.

A Studio Dragon representative remarked, “Marry My Husband is creating history as a global phenomenon in the realm of K-dramas, sustaining its presence on global OTT platforms for over two months after its conclusion.”

The series continues to maintain its popularity with no signs of slowing down, raising expectations for its ongoing success.

First K-drama to claim top spot

Upon its conclusion in February, ‘Marry My Husband’ achieved several milestones, becoming the first K-drama to claim the top spot in global daily TV show rankings since Amazon Prime Video launched globally in 2016.

Furthermore, it represented the inaugural occasion of a K-drama securing a position in the Amazon Prime Video top 10 across American and European markets, encompassing the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy.

‘Marry My Husband’ is a romantic comedy with elements of fantasy, revenge, and workplace drama.

The story revolves around a woman who travels back in time to change her fate and seeks revenge on her cheating husband by having her best friend marry him.

Na In Woo started acting in 2013 with theatre musicals before landing his official TV debut in the 2015 drama “Shine or Go Crazy.”

He quickly gained recognition and even earned a Best New Actor nomination for his role in “My Mom” drama the same year.

Born in 1986, Park Min Young began acting in the mid-2000s. She gained national recognition with her role in the 2006 sitcom “High Kick!”