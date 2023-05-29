Stories you might’ve missed, May 29

Chinese airline apologises after ground staff in Singapore calls passenger a “dog”

SINGAPORE: China Southern Airlines has issued an apology after one of its ground staff members at Singapore’s Changi Airport was accused of insulting a passenger as a dog in three languages and feigning ignorance of the Chinese language, despite being able to speak it. The incident has sparked widespread uproar in China, prompting the airline to launch an investigation and take immediate action. Read more here…

Uncle checks whether his lottery numbers struck the jackpot on McDonald’s order number display screen

SINGAPORE: A lighthearted video shared on TikTok has brought smiles to netizens’ faces, showcasing an elderly man checking his lottery numbers in front of a McDonald’s order number display screen. The humorous clip, posted by user @hitamanis786, quickly gained traction online.

The video, which went viral on the internet, shows an elderly man who can be seen standing in front of the order number display screen at a McDonald’s outlet. Clutching a few lottery tickets, he alternates his gaze between the screen and the numbers on his tickets, seemingly checking whether he struck the jackpot.

SIA overhauls carton meal packaging after criticism from frequent flyers

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced that it will discontinue serving meals in cartons on medium – and long-haul flights, following criticism from passengers about the standard of meals on board SIA flights. The national carrier added that it would resume providing appetizers on mid-haul, long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights and meal packages on short-haul flights.

Yet another monitor lizard scales 3 floors of HDB block, this time at Punggol

SINGAPORE: Yet another large monitor lizard was spotted climbing up to the third floor of an HDB block in Punggol, just two after a 1.5 metre-long lizard was removed from a block at Bedok North.

Photos posted by the SGFollowsAll Instagram page on Friday (26 May) show the reptile crawling by a lift lobby before scaling a parapet on the third floor.

Search for Singaporean who went missing on Mount Everest remains fruitless

SINGAPORE: More than nine days after an exhaustive search and rescue operation was launched to find the Singaporean who went missing on Mount Everest earlier this month, his wife has confirmed that her husband has yet to be found.

39-year-old Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya is an experienced climber. He embarked on his Everest expedition in April, intending to conquer the world’s highest peak.

