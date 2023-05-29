Yet another monitor lizard scales 3 floors of HDB block, this time at Punggol

SINGAPORE: Yet another large monitor lizard was spotted climbing up to the third floor of an HDB block in Punggol, just two after a 1.5 metre-long lizard was removed from a block at Bedok North.

Photos posted by the SGFollowsAll Instagram page on Friday (26 May) show the reptile crawling by a lift lobby before scaling a parapet on the third floor.

Earlier this week, a monitor lizard caused fear and panic at Block 428 Bedok North Road when it climbed three storeys. Neighbours initially thought there was a large “crocodile” in front of their unit before realizing that the supposed crocodile was, in fact, a sizable monitor lizard.

One eyewitness said that it seemed the lizard desired a place to rest and was not actively seeking food or causing harm.

However, terrified by the unexpected reptilian guest, neighbours began screaming and attempted to drive the lizard away using a broom. The determined creature remained stubborn and defiant, wagging its tail and refusing to leave the premises.

National Parks Board (NParks) officers eventually removed it from the area.

Netizens responding to the photos of the monitor lizard at Punggol speculated that the lizards could be seeking shelter from the sweltering heatwave ongoing across the island. Some said that the reptile did not appear to be looking for trouble.

Monitor lizards, known for their climbing abilities and adaptable nature, occasionally venture into residential areas in search of suitable habitats. While monitor lizards are generally harmless, their appearance can evoke fear due to their formidable size and resemblance to their distant reptilian cousins.

Residents are advised to exercise caution if they encounter wild animals, avoid provoking them, and promptly report such encounters to the appropriate authorities to ensure the well-being of humans and wildlife.

