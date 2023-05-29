Uncle checks whether his lottery numbers struck the jackpot on McDonald’s order number display screen

SINGAPORE: A lighthearted video shared on TikTok has brought smiles to netizens’ faces, showcasing an elderly man checking his lottery numbers in front of a McDonald’s order number display screen. The humorous clip, posted by user @hitamanis786, quickly gained traction online.

The video, which went viral on the internet, shows an elderly man who can be seen standing in front of the order number display screen at a McDonald’s outlet. Clutching a few lottery tickets, he alternates his gaze between the screen and the numbers on his tickets, seemingly checking whether he struck the jackpot.

Netizens were quick to react, leaving playful comments on the video. Some jested, “Why didn’t you remind the old man?” while others humorously suggested, “He may be looking for inspiration.”

Since its upload on the 26th of May, the video has garnered more than 1.3 million views, resonating with viewers who found joy in the light-hearted moment captured on camera.

