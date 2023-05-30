Customer says eatery refused to give forks & spoons for his freshly cooked, very hot order of chicken wings because they’re finger food

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after a food stall allegedly refused to give him utensils to eat with for his piping-hot order since he had only bought finger foods.

“To those who wish to eat finger food, please take note of this stall because according to the staff, they cannot allow customers to use utensils if you ONLY purchase fries and chicken wings. Even if the food is freshly fried and hot,” wrote Mr Andy Ang in a May 28 (Sunday) Facebook post.

The stall in question is Heng Heng Western Food on Hougang St.

Mr Ang added he was puzzled because, as a regular patron of the store, this is the first time this has happened.

“Their logic given by the staff is that they provide paper towels (which sticks to the food) so customers don’t need utensils or they could use their hands. They mentioned in the past when they use PAPER plates that customer thrown their utensils away. But now even when they manage to switch to ceramic plate, they are somehow still worried about that,” he added.

Mr Ang wrote that he even offered to wash the utensils himself and assured them saying “I won’t be so stupid to throw it away,” however, the store staff continued to refuse and told him to call the manager to ask for special consideration.

And when he did call the manager, he was told that the company has been operating for 40 years and they’ve never given utensils to diners who only buy fries and wings, but offered, however, to give Mr Ang a plastic fork.

He ended his post by writing, “After telling her how ridiculous it is for me to have to go through such extent to get utensils, she said she will look into it with the owner and that my case is rare as they seldom get complaints.”

“All prata stores I have been to, allow customers the option to use utensils (prata is traditionally eaten using hands) but not this western food store, what a special place and experience. I would have been more understanding should they not have the utensils I need but that wasn’t the case.

They used to be very generous but since the new staff took over they changed their style. I can understand cutting costs but this? I don’t.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Ang and Heng Heng Western Food for comment. /TISG

