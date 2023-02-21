‘What’s wrong with McDonald staff, already written No Onion!! (still) see it in burger’ — Unhappy customer

SINGAPORE: A woman who indicated that she did not want any onions on her double cheeseburger order from McDonald’s was dismayed that there were still onions in it.

On Tuesday morning (Feb 21), the customer who goes by Jee Stars on Facebook wrote, “I not sure what’s wrong with Macdonal staff, already written No Onion!! if you normally eat double cheeseburgers you know where the onion is, this time they try to be funny by putting it in the cheese.”

She added that this had happened before. “Not the first time, every time written No Onion you will sure see it in your burger,” wrote Ms Jee Stars.

A double cheeseburger from McDonald’s comprises a 100 per cent beef patty, a regular bun, a slice of American cheese, pickle slices, ketchup, mustard, and yes, onions, the fast-food giant’s website says.

But diners can customize their burgers and opt out of certain ingredients or condiments, which people with food sensitivities or alleges can use. So when a customer specifically says they don’t want to have onions on their burger, it’s a reasonable expectation for onions to be left out. Not everyone enjoys the taste of onions.

Unfortunately, this has happened with other diners as well.

Some commenters told the post author what she could do if this happens next time.

Fast-food entrees are usually put together assembly-line style, which means that a “special” order where a customer asks for an ingredient to be added or omitted takes longer to prepare than a regular order, which might explain why these special orders can get neglected at times, especially when food servers are in a rush.

The McDonald’s branch where this happened is lucky that the post author was not vindictive, as what had happened some time ago.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to McDonald’s for comments.

