Netizen angry with female driver who thinks she ‘owns the zebra crossing’; woman stops her car in the middle of the path

SINGAPORE: A woman who was upset with a female driver who showed little consideration on the road took to social media to express her feelings.

“This driver own the zebra crossing!” wrote a Ms Alzel Pinto on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 18).

“Early morning kids are going to school and she think her car own the zebra crossing and let the kids must go in front or behind to cross the road,” she added.

Zebra crossings, after all, are for pedestrians and not cars.

Ms Alzel also posted a photo of the woman’s blue-grey vehicle, which appeared to be parked by the side of a road, right on the lines of a zebra crossing.

“No driver of any vehicle shall cause such vehicle or any part thereof to stop upon any pedestrian crossing unless he is prevented from proceeding by circumstances beyond his control or it is necessary for him to stop in order to avoid an accident,” says Chapter 276 sections 121 and 140 of the Road Traffic Act.

It also says that “the driver of a vehicle shall not cause the vehicle or any part thereof to stop in a zebra-controlled area.”

Netizens commenting on Ms Alzel’s post were equally irate.

“Send the car plate to traffice police. They will ask her to go eye check maybe color blind cant see,” one wrote.

Another chimed in, “Selfish people have no medical can cure.”

One commenter suggested that Ms Alzel “Bring up to the relevant authorities or better still climb up and walk over the car’s bonnet.”

“Take your handphone and lavishly start to take photos of the car and plate number. Maybe can move car away if not then the driver got super thick skin,” yet another netizen advised.

One Facebook user, however, called the occurrence “normal” and urged her to “just try to be understanding.”



