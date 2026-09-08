‘People are tribal’: Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng says Indians form enclaves in other countries, not just Singapore

SINGAPORE: Calvin Cheng, a former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) who provides a lot of social commentary on his Facebook page, weighed in on comments about Indian nationals in Singapore forming “enclaves and exclusive social networks.”

These work to their advantage, as they help not only with getting jobs but also with forming smaller groups within the companies they work. However, Mr Cheng added that they do this in residential areas as well, socialising in specific condos and areas among themselves, and eventually taking over the management committees.

While he acknowledged how this may upset Singaporeans, this is by no means something that happens only in the city-state but in other countries “where first-generation Indian immigration happens,” such as Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Such occurrences are not unusual, he added, going on to explain the experience of Chinese immigrants, with whom he is most familiar.

“In the history of Singapore, the first Chinese immigrants formed informal networks that then morphed into clan associations. When new Chinese arrived, they relied on these networks to get housing and jobs. They too formed enclaves – that’s why there are Chinatowns all over the world,” he wrote.

These enclaves contained only Chinese people, extended help to people from the same villages, counties, and dialect groups as their inhabitants, and largely married one another.

“People are tribal,” he underlined.

Mr Cheng also asserted that the Chinese who have newly arrived in Singapore do as the Indians do, except this is much less visible, as they blend in with most Singaporeans.

The former NMP added that this happens in Singaporean communities overseas as well, though he emphasised that people who move to another country do need to assimilate and integrate.

Otherwise, “What’s the point of coming to a foreign country and hanging out only with your people?” he asked, going on to share that when he was doing his studies in the UK, he learned the most not from university, but from spending time with people, regardless of economic class. However, he acknowledged that not many Singaporeans prefer to socialise with their countrymen, which is part of human nature.

To end his post, he expressed the hope that Singaporeans “can be more tolerant of what is natural human behaviour,” but appealed to foreigners to endeavour to integrate as well.

“Mix with people of other nationalities. Move out of your comfort zone. And don’t form social enclaves that exclude locals. That will only cause unhappiness in your host countries,” wrote Mr Cheng. /TISG

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