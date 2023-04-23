Man starts making out with another woman in front of his date at the same table; she’s still confused till today

SINGAPORE: A woman tells how her “worst date” was an accidental three-way, which became a successful love story for the other woman and her date.

29-year-old Devika Panicker was around 24 when she matched a man on a dating app called Bumble. They began chatting instantly, and on the same day that they started talking, he asked her if she would like to go on a date with him at Cuba Libre, a bar in Clarke Quay, at around 9 pm.

“I think not even like 15 minutes into the date, somebody else joins our table. It was a woman. A woman who recognised him, and he recognised her,” Devika begins telling the story.

She continues to explain that the woman said, “so sorry I’m late”, and proceeds makes herself comfortable at the table Devika and her date were at.

“So she self invites herself to the table, takes a chair, sits at our table, starts ordering things, I’m too baffled to say anything at this point,” she explained, still shocked at what had happened years ago.

Devika introduced herself to the woman saying, “Hi, I’m Devika,” to which she responded with “Hi, I’m his Date.” Devika also said that her date had also introduced the two of them, sounding extremely nonchalant about the unusual situation.

“I thought he will at least try to apologize or something, but no, it just became like a three-way date,” Devika says, puzzled.

Devika recalls that the other woman and her date got along so well and even started “grabbing each other” and “making out” in front of her.

Devika eventually excused herself from the date politely and returned home.

“I’m still confused. Till today, this is like the most confused I’ve ever been in a situation,” she says.

She added that her date had messaged her on Bumble the following day and apologised.

“Basically, I double booked y’all. Apparently, I agreed to a date with her like months ago, and I forgot about it, and I asked you to come down as well,” her date explained himself in the message.

He even concluded by saying, “Anyway, I had a great time with her. Thanks for coming.”

Devika said they both went on with their lives after but remained connected on Instagram. Nearly five years have passed, and she found out yesterday that he proposed to the other woman through a picture the man had posted with the caption, “She said yes!”

“Today, I find out that they are engaged to each other,” she says, surprised and jokingly adds, “You’re welcome, am I invited to the wedding?”

Netizens found this story extremely amusing and commented to share their thoughts and even some wild theories.

“Their attempt to lure you into do threeway went to waste. Yup. Seems like that,” commented one individual.

“Most probably victimised on their “role play” date episodes, sheesh,” suggested another person.

“Atleast for you it’s a date, for some people that’s their whole relationship summary,” said someone else.

Devika has also met another man since her “worst date” episode and has been in a happy relationship for four years.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Devika for comment but is yet to receive a response.

