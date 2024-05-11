Recent reports from media sources like The Washington Post and Politico have ignited a firestorm of concern surrounding the alleged big promises made by 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to major players in the oil industry.

Under the headline “What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign,” The Washington Post detailed Trump’s alleged pledges to dismantle President Biden’s environmental policies in exchange for substantial campaign contributions.

According to sources privy to a private meeting, Trump allegedly urged oil executives to contribute $1 billion to his campaign, assuring them of favorable treatment, including the reversal of Biden’s climate initiatives and regulatory rollbacks.

The reported exchange has triggered widespread condemnation and warnings from various quarters. Marc Caputo of The Bulwark labeled it as “explicit” and likely to raise eyebrows. At the same time, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich sounded the alarm, accusing Trump of accepting bribes for the detriment of the planet.

Alleged bribe to Big Oil CEOs

U.S. Representative Gabe Amo (D-RI) echoed concerns over Trump’s priorities, emphasizing the risk to future generations and the environment. Government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) decried the behavior as “blatantly corrupt.” In contrast, others, like former LA Times reporter Steve Weinstein, characterized it as “bribery straight up.”

The revelation has sparked outrage among politicians and organizations alike, with U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) condemning the reported demand for a billion-dollar bribe as a betrayal of the public interest. Liberal Super PAC American Bridge 21st Century accused Trump of auctioning off the White House to the highest bidder.

Amidst the uproar, questions loom over the ethical implications of such alleged dealings, prompting Heather Long of The Washington Post to ponder, “Bribery, how does it work?”

