SINGAPORE: A TikTok user discovered that “there’s clearly a demand for in-person dating events” in Singapore when thousands expressed interest in such an event earlier this month.

A woman who goes by Candilicious on TikTok, whom we first wrote about here, will be hosting “Singlepore,” which she described as a very PG13 dating event, much to her mother’s relief.

The idea was inspired by another user on the platform who throws a party every week where everyone arrives single but goes home with a date.

Thousands expressed interest in the idea, and Candilicious set to work, looking for spaces to hold the event. By May 10, she reported that she was making progress but needed bartenders. Interested parties were welcome to message her directly.

By that date, she had also spoken to an art director who would design the ads for the event and announced that she would be opening a waitlist as she wanted to limit the first event to 60 people.

On the following day, she posted three possible venues and invited commenters to weigh in on which one they preferred.

By May 14, Candilicious put up the sign-up sheet for the event. When she did so, so many people signed up for the event that the form could not be accessed for a time, and she needed to fix it.

“SINGLEPORE is now open!!” she announced.

Within a day, 1000 people had signed up. In a May 15 video, she broke down the data of the would-be participants, finding that the majority of them are between 25 and 34, though there were some younger than 20 and older than 45.

When asked what age they wanted to date, “a resounding majority” said they preferred people between the ages of 30 and 34.

However, the biggest takeaway from the data is that almost 80 per cent of respondents said they were looking for long-term relationships.

“So we’re not out here playing games, ok?” Candilicious said, adding, “This is not the event for you if you’re looking for a hook-up.”

However, when it comes to the gender breakdown, it seems that around 80 to 90 per cent of the participants are women, leading Candilicious to give the single men of Singapore a shoutout to come join the fun.

The event is still open for sign-ups! /TISG

