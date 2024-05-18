;
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Overprotective parents will only put unnecessary pressure and psychological burden on their children

ByLetters to the Editor

May 18, 2024

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news: Singaporean says it’s “irresponsible for parents to pin their hopes and dreams on their children” (May 13).

As I know, some “kiasu” parents might not want their children to experience too many wrong roads or bumpy detours during the initial stages of their career path.

It is because these parents or their friends may have experienced the difficulties or “trauma” of it.

It seems an overstatement for the particular Singaporean who took to social media to speak out against parents who live vicariously through their children

However, as a parent, you must also thoroughly understand your child’s thoughts on the career he or she is interested in or aspires to and whether he or she has the ability and endurance to withstand the challenges of the career or job he or she desires.

As parents, we should not be overprotective of our children.

See also  "Please be nice to your parents”—Young S'porean who lost her dad to stomach cancer urges others not to take their parents for granted

We should let them experience the challenges of trials and errors and ups and downs so that they will learn to appreciate and value the indelible difficulties, experiences, and wisdom in their lives.

It is meaningless, unrealistic and irrational for parents to pinning their hopes and dreams on their kids. In short, they only put unnecessary pressure and psychological burden on their children.

It is true for this specific social media netizen to comment that parents placing their hopes and dreams on their children is inappropriate, as it places unfair expectations on young ones.

Teo Kueh Liang

Featured image: Depositphotos

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known! news@theindependent.sg

ByLetters to the Editor

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Almost 70% of Gen Z Singaporeans not confident that they can maintain their health into old age

November 28, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy Featured News

Donald Trump’s win may be good news for Singapore, but bad news for Hong Kong—report

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Malaysia collects S$2.7M in traffic fines after offering 60% discount to offenders

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

NCPG report: Singapore residents’ gambling participation dropped to 40% in 2023

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

9-month jobseeker says preparing presentations only to be rejected is worst part of the process

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Singaporeans save 21,970 tonnes of carbon emissions by buying second-hand furniture, report says

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Survey with over 37% saying $9K is a ‘liveable monthly salary’ in SG sparks debate

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.