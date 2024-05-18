SINGAPORE: While many would cherish a laid-back, well-paying job, one Singaporean employee is contemplating leaving it all behind. In a post on r/askSingapore, the employee mentioned his “Job is so chill that in an entire month, there are only a few busy days.

Boss is nice but there’s no WFH so everyone just ends up sitting at their desks playing mobile games or scrolling through social media until we can go home.”



He also explained that he had been with the company for almost two years, during which time his salary rose from S$3,200 to S$4,100.

“Travelling to the office takes around an hour for me so having to travel all the way to the office knowing there is nothing to do really dreads me. I think the increment is not bad but I feel like I’m rotting here,” he added.

“Should I change jobs?” he ended his post with this question.

“In this terrible job market situation? Not at this moment.”

In the comments section, several Redditors expressed that they were quite envious of the man’s position and jokingly urged him to resign so that they could take over.

One Redditor quipped, “Put in a good word for me, I’ll takeover.” Another added humorously, “If you quit, intro me this job ok. I prepare my resume already.”

However, amidst the playful banter, others empathized with the young employee’s perspective and acknowledged the internal struggle he might be facing.

They understood that while earning easy money, he’s probably reached that point where he feels the urge to build a solid career.

One Redditor shared his thoughts, writing: “Imo, you’re wasting your youth & energy. If you’re not learning, sharpening your skillset or clocking experience mileage for your next progression.

You’re being idle, and that is going put a cap on your short term career trajectory if you intend to stay in corporate.”

A few Redditors also encouraged the young employee to stay in his job and acknowledge how lucky he is to find a well-paying job in a relatively stress-free environment.

One Redditor commented, “4.1k with that work culture is insanely hard to get. It’s almost find a needle in a haystack. That being said, take opportunity to upgrade yourself. Company can subsidies and you can pay the rest.

I’m sure they are more than happy to do so since they can claim anyway.

With new knowledge / skills, can gradually implement into your work or suggest new stuff to boss. Then with more achievement, salary fly up again.”

Another stated, “In this terrible job market situation? Not at this moment. I suggest you use whatever free time you have in the office and upskill yourself with online courses/certifications.

Keep learning while you are earning, apply for jobs in your free time when you feel like you are ready.”

Featured image by Depositphotos