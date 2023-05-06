Jayley Woo finally reveals the face of her husband on her daughter’s 100th day celebration

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Jayley Woo shared the 100th day celebration of her daughter, Jan. She posted several photos of the celebration set-up, as well as their family photo – finally revealing the face of her husband.

Last October 2022, Jayley Woo announced her engagement to ‘Mr. Tan’, who is working in the behind-the-scenes of showbiz. The couple married last December, and had their first child a month later.

Previously, Jayley Tan did not post a front-view photo of her husband, whose name is Bryan Tan. However, this celebration called for an exception.

Jayley stated in her post caption: “My world has lit up because of you guys. To my husband, thank you for your unconditional love and support. To my precious daughter, thanks for picking me as your mom. To all my guests, thank you for taking time to attend our daughter’s 100th day celebration… Lastly, thank you to all those who helped behind the scenes to ensure that Jan’s 100th day celebration was a success.”

Netizens have expressed their thoughts and opinions on the comments section.

One IG user stated: “Congratulations!! Wishing you and your family the best and good health! Stay safe!!!”

Some netizens have mentioned that Jan looks like a combination of Jayley and her husband. An IG user remarked: “Baby Jan look like you and your husband.”

On the other hand, there were some who stated that Jan looks like Jayley alone. One comment said: “Baby JanJan really look like mommy.”

More users commented: “Happy 100days precious princess JanJan”, “Congratulations to the lil princess and the lovely parents”, “Wishing your baby daughter good health, growing up fast, and wishing you all happiness and happiness forever”, “Little baby is so cute.. happy family.” /TISG

