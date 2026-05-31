Fight over parking spot ends with Singapore man fined after altercation over parking space near school$4,000 fine for Singapore father

SINGAPORE: A father in Singapore who got into a fight with another man due to a parking problem was fined S$4,000 on May 28 (Thursday) after entering a guilty plea to one charge of disorderly conduct. Another charge of criminal violence was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The incident took place last year. Unfortunately, during the altercation between the two men, the 80-year-old mother of the other man was pushed and suffered an injury after she endeavoured to step in and stop them, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The incident

The fight took place at Block 632A, Punggol Drive, shortly before 2:00 p.m. on August 6, 2025, when 42-year-old Deng Yiwei and 58-year-old Lin Dexing had both stopped near a roundabout exit to pick up their respective children from school nearby. The daughter of Lin, as well as his elderly mother, was in the vehicle with him.

Lin had arrived first, and Deng is said to have taken a parking space Lin was reportedly getting ready to back up into. He then sounded his horn to get Deng’s attention, which Deng is said to have ignored.

Lin then parked his car in front of Deng’s vehicle, blocking it, and his mother exited his vehicle so she could pick up Lin’s son

When Deng returned, he saw that he could not move his car, as it was blocked. He then asked his helper to take his child to wait elsewhere for the time being, and is said to have proceeded to take photos of Lin’s car.

A short while later, after his mother and son came, Lin confronted Deng. Alarmed, the elderly woman tried to intervene, but Deng is said to have touched her shoulder and pushed her, which reportedly caused her to lose her balance and fall.

Lin got angry upon seeing this, and the two men began to fight, resulting in a cut on a cheek for Lin after his eyeglasses were broken, and a scrape on Deng’s knee for Deng.

Lin’s mother pulled her son away, and his son and daughter shouted to get the men to stop. The report also said that Deng asked the school’s security guard for help.

Though Lin’s mother suffered a fracture after falling, the report said that whether this was because of the fall or a pre-existing condition could not be determined. /TISG

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