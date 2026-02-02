SG man punches M’sian in a fight about the Singaporean’s wife, gets fined almost S$600

Johor: A man from Singapore was fined RM1,800 (around S$580) on Wednesday (January 28) for punching a Malaysian man who he thought was flirting with his wife. The incident took place at an entertainment centre in Taman Setia Jaya, Johor.

Forty-one-year-old Seah Yan Sheng Romeo entered a guilty plea before magistrate Arun Noval Dass to punching the man at an entertainment centre on October 5, 2025.

Seah, who is a father of four and is self-employed, claimed that the Malaysian had “disturbed” his wife.

Seah has already paid the fine. Had he failed to do so, he would have been given a four-month jail sentence.

The incident

On October 5, 2025, Seah got into an altercation with the man, 33, at an entertainment centre in Taman Setia Jaya at around 2:30 in the morning.

The victim was in a karaoke room at the time. Seah then entered the room with a few of his friends.

He confronted the victim with specific questions about his alleged flirtation with Seah’s wife. The victim, however, denied that he had behaved inappropriately and said he did not hit on her.

Nevertheless, Seah punched the man in the face and head, leaving him bloodied. An altercation ensued.

Because the victim had fallen and hit his head during the scuffle, he was brought to the hospital so he could receive medical attention. After the medical report was released with the details of how the victim got his injuries, Seah was arrested.

Under Section 323 of Malaysia’s Penal Code, Seah could have been jailed for up to one year, been made to pay a fine of RM2,000 (around S$645), or both, after being convicted. /TISG

