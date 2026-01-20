‘I had this notion Singapore was a safe space’: Malaysian intern claimed she was filmed while showering

SINGAPORE: A video on TikTok from a young Malaysian woman who is currently interning in Singapore has gone viral, as she alleged that someone had entered the room she rented and filmed her while she was in the shower.

The woman, Adriana Yeong, who goes by @baldgirl23 on TikTok, posted a video earlier this month where she told her story. Story short: although Ms Yeong called the police when she saw that she was being filmed, the officers could find no evidence to prove her allegations and could therefore do nothing more.

Ms Yeong said in her video that she wanted others to be extra careful when renting a room, even in Singapore, which she had always believed to be a safe place.

There are incidents of voyeurism in Singapore, and women would do well to take note of their surroundings, although it’s reasonable to expect to feel safe in your own bathroom.

She began her video by talking about a room she rented, the nicest she has stayed in “by far,” as it has its own balcony. Ms Yeong called it “an ideal place,” adding that she saw herself living there for the next few months.

The room also had a small bathroom with a louvred panel door.

Ms Yeong said that one day, she took a shower after work. Suddenly, she got the sensation that she could not shake off that she was being watched by someone. When she turned around, she saw that some of the slats that make up the door were missing, making a hole in her bathroom door.

She claimed that someone had inserted an iPhone through the missing part of the door, filming her.

Ms Yeong said that while what she could have done was grab the phone, she panicked instead, and the person filming her ran away. She then called the police and her father.

The owners, meanwhile, told her that she could move out if she wanted to, which she did.

Ms Yeong added that she knows the person who filmed her, who is a tenant at the same building, and who, ironically, got to stay while she chose to leave a month later, which meant she still saw the man at times outside her door.

“It’s such a terrible feeling to sleep and shower and eat in the same house where someone filmed you,” she said. Fortunately, she’s found a new place where there are no other tenants yet, so far.

While she felt that her side of the matter was not heard, she’s still glad to be out of that situation.

“Before I came to Singapore, I had this notion that Singapore was a safe space. But ultimately, things like this do happen everywhere in the world,” Ms Yeong said, adding that for female foreign students, it would be good to thoroughly research places before moving in, just to be on the safe side. /TISG

