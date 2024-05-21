;
Entertainment

Boom Boom Bass! — RIIZE making a comeback with their hit song from their 1st mini-album RIIZING

ByLydia Koh

May 21, 2024

The group RIIZE is set to make their comeback on June 17.

Early this morning (20th), RIIZE updated their ‘Realtime Odyssey’ timeline on their promotion page, unveiling a schedule of content releases related to their first mini-album ‘RIIZING.’

The timeline includes teaser images, a music video teaser for the title track, and pop-up events.

The mini-album will feature eight songs, including the title track ‘Boom Boom Bass’ and previously released favourites like ‘Siren,’ ‘Impossible,’ ‘9 Days,’ ‘Honestly,’ ‘One Kiss,’ ‘Talk Saxy,’ and ‘Love 119.’

Since April, RIIZE has themed their activities around ‘HUSTLE’ on the ‘Realtime Odyssey’ timeline, showcasing their drive to achieve their goals.

Following the prologue single ‘Impossible,’ they have been preparing for the album and embarking on their first fan-con tour.

Photo: Wikipedia/RIIZE

Celebrating first anniversary

The timeline also outlines major events for September. After completing their fan-con tour in ten locations worldwide, RIIZE will celebrate their first anniversary with a final fan-con event at the Seoul KSPO Dome.

See also  Epik High is ready to "PUMP" you up with their new mixtape album

Starting today, pre-orders for RIIZE’s first mini-album ‘RIIZING’ are available at various online and offline record stores.

RIIZE is a rising South Korean boy band under SM Entertainment. Launched in September 2023, RIIZE stands for “Rise & Realize,” reflecting the group’s journey of growth and achieving dreams together.

The band comprises seven talented members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton.

Catchy tunes, fresh concept and undeniable talent

They debuted on Sept 4, 2023, with their single album “Get a Guitar.” Known for their “Emotional Pop” sound, RIIZE’s music expresses a range of emotions inspired by everyday experiences.

With their catchy tunes, fresh concept, and undeniable talent, RIIZE is poised to significantly impact the K-pop scene.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Hwasa faces extreme guilt and anger after losing all her thigh fat from taking medication

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

The supporting cast of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s new legal office drama is revealed

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Relationships

Jobless daughter who gives her mum S$1.9K/month from her savings says her mum still tells her, “You don’t give me enough”

December 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Food

Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

December 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Health

Party with caution: Cardiologists warns hidden dangers of “Celebratory Conditions”

December 1, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

Why do our brightest ideas strike in the shower?

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.