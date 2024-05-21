The group RIIZE is set to make their comeback on June 17.

Early this morning (20th), RIIZE updated their ‘Realtime Odyssey’ timeline on their promotion page, unveiling a schedule of content releases related to their first mini-album ‘RIIZING.’

The timeline includes teaser images, a music video teaser for the title track, and pop-up events.

The mini-album will feature eight songs, including the title track ‘Boom Boom Bass’ and previously released favourites like ‘Siren,’ ‘Impossible,’ ‘9 Days,’ ‘Honestly,’ ‘One Kiss,’ ‘Talk Saxy,’ and ‘Love 119.’

Since April, RIIZE has themed their activities around ‘HUSTLE’ on the ‘Realtime Odyssey’ timeline, showcasing their drive to achieve their goals.

Following the prologue single ‘Impossible,’ they have been preparing for the album and embarking on their first fan-con tour.

Celebrating first anniversary

The timeline also outlines major events for September. After completing their fan-con tour in ten locations worldwide, RIIZE will celebrate their first anniversary with a final fan-con event at the Seoul KSPO Dome.

Starting today, pre-orders for RIIZE’s first mini-album ‘RIIZING’ are available at various online and offline record stores.

RIIZE is a rising South Korean boy band under SM Entertainment. Launched in September 2023, RIIZE stands for “Rise & Realize,” reflecting the group’s journey of growth and achieving dreams together.

The band comprises seven talented members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton.

Catchy tunes, fresh concept and undeniable talent

They debuted on Sept 4, 2023, with their single album “Get a Guitar.” Known for their “Emotional Pop” sound, RIIZE’s music expresses a range of emotions inspired by everyday experiences.

With their catchy tunes, fresh concept, and undeniable talent, RIIZE is poised to significantly impact the K-pop scene.