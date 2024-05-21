SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (May 20) that it expects very heavy traffic at the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas in the coming month.

ICA warned of congestion during the lead-up to and during the entire holiday period from Tuesday, May 21, to Sunday, June 23.

This is due to the public holiday on Vesak Day on Wednesday (May 22) and the school break after Term Two, which this year is scheduled from May 25 to June 23.

ICA further noted that nearly 2.3 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent Good Friday long weekend from March 28 to April 1.

This means there were more than 455,000 crossings daily, an increase of nearly 30 per cent compared to the Good Friday long weekend period in 2023.

The agency added that during peak periods on this year’s Good Friday long weekend, because of traffic tailback from Malaysia, travellers departing by car had to wait as long as three hours before being cleared through immigration.

“With the stepped-up security measures at the checkpoints due to the heightened threat situation, travellers should expect delays and factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with ICA officers,” ICA added.

What travellers should take note of to ensure a smoother journey:

Everyone travelling through the checkpoints should have a passport valid for at least six months. Permanent Residents with renewed passports should ensure their Re-Entry Permit has been transferred to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of changes in their passport particulars before they re-enter Singapore.

Short-term visitors, including those who hold an in-principle approval for a long-term pass, should submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days of arriving in Singapore.

Travellers should not bring in controlled or prohibited items, a list of which may be found on the ICA website. “Those who bring in such items would need to proactively declare them to our officers before being checked,” ICA added.

ICA also asks motorists to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their travels.

They can do this through the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE.

Updates will also be available via the ICA’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts and local radio broadcasts on One 91.3, Kiss92, Hao 96.3, and UFM 100.3.

It also warned drivers not to cut queues, which can make traffic worse and unsafe for other drivers. “Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” the agency warned.

Individuals who travel by car are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster immigration clearance.

ICA warned that those with foreign vehicles who cannot present a valid Autopass card or LTA’s VEP approval email and valid insurance will be ordered to return to Singapore. More details on this may be found on the LTA’s One Motoring website.

People with outstanding fines should settle them with relevant agencies; otherwise, they may be denied entry into Singapore.

/TISG

Read also: Almost half a million travellers crossed Woodlands, Tuas Checkpoints on Friday, breaking pre-pandemic record