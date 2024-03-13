SINGAPORE: Last Friday (8 March) witnessed an unprecedented surge in traveller numbers, with over 490,000 individuals passing through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, marking a significant milestone since pre-pandemic times.

Data compiled by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reveals that between Thursday, March 7, and Sunday, March 10, approximately 1.8 million travellers traversed through the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

Friday accounted for nearly 495,000 individuals, a staggering figure that shattered the previous record set in August 2019 by approximately 10,000 visitors.

Attributing the surge primarily to traffic influx from Malaysia, ICA noted heavy departure traffic at both land checkpoints.

The authorities implemented a series of comprehensive measures to manage the situation effectively.

Real-time traffic monitoring was conducted, and the cargo area of the Woodlands Checkpoint was repurposed to expedite vehicle customs clearance.

ICA’s Facebook page regularly posted updates on traffic conditions, ensuring travelers remained informed throughout their journey.

In collaboration with the Land Transport Authority and cross-boundary public bus service operators, efforts were made to enhance bus frequency, thereby minimizing passenger wait times and mitigating congestion at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

With the March school holidays looming ahead, the authorities anticipate high traffic volumes at the two land checkpoints.

As such, they urge the public to stay abreast of traffic conditions before their travels, emphasizing the importance of planning ahead to avoid delays and inconveniences.