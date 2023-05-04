Zoe Tay mourns the death of her dog, Pepper

SINGAPORE: Local artist Zoe Tay wrote about the death of her dog, Pepper, on her Instagram account. She posted a compilation of the dog’s photos to commemorate its life. Zoe stated in her post caption: “A companion is gone… but the memory lives on… Thanks for the wonderful memories my love, u will be missed.”

In an Instagram post in March 2022, Tay wrote about how she adopted Pepper into her life.

She stated: “I adopted Pepper, a Scottish Terrier, when she was 4.5 years old. She’s active and adjusted well to the family, readily learning new tricks like lying down and rolling over. Unfortunately, she lost her sight last year due to cataracts. Since then, she started becoming more uncomfortable towards strangers and very protective of the house.”

Netizens have expressed how sad they are for the loss of Zoe’s furry companion.

Local artist Romeo Tan remarked: “Her cuteness I’ll never forget.”

Other local artists, Priscelia Chan and Sheila Sim, commented, “So sorry for your loss.”

One IG user offered a prayer for the dog, stating: “O God, as we have taken care of (pepper) in life, we ask that You to watch over (him/her) in death. You entrusted (pepper) to our care; now, we give (him/her) back to You. May (pepper) find a happy new home in Your loving embrace. As you remember (pepper), may love each other more dearly..”Forever loyal, forever be loved.” RIP Pepper I am so sad to hear about your loss.”

Another IG user declared: “She had a wonderful 7 yrs with you!”

More netizens commented: “My deepest condolences to Pepper, take care Zoe”, “She is so blessed to have u in her lives. Be strong and take care. RIP”, and “I’m so sorry for your loss.. but don’t worry, she will be waiting for you at the rainbow bridge playing with her friends.”

As of writing, Zoe Tay did not reply to any comments.

