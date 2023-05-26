Heiress Kim Lim shows up at State Courts for jail-bound ex-husband

SINGAPORE: Heiress Kim Lim, the daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, was seen at the State Courts, where her ex-husband surrendered himself, facing imprisonment for illegal gambling and other major offences.

Kim Lim’s former husband, Kho Bin Kai, was sentenced to two years and ten months in jail time and a $40,000 fine in early May. He pleaded guilty to three charges under the Remote Gambling Act and another two offences for dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct.

The ex-couple was accompanied by security and a group of friends to court. They had lunch at the cafeteria before Kho surrendered himself.

The Straits Times was able to approach Kim Lim and learned that the heiress was sending her ex-husband off to jail. Kim Lim and friends said their goodbyes to Kho, who wore a blank expression throughout the proceedings.

According to a source, Kim Lim and Kho’s divorce was a “mutual decision” as the ex-couple wanted to live life differently. Kim Lim’s appearance in court was deemed to be a show of support and encouragement for Kho, whom she still considers part of her family.

According to the unnamed source, “They have always remained good friends and love each other like family. They also work together to provide the best co-parenting.”

The source added: “Kim was working overseas, but managed to cut her work trip short to come back and spend time with Kyden and Bin Kai before he went to jail. She’s trying to finish as much work as possible so she can take over as the disciplinarian.”

Kim Lim and Kho Bin Kai got divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage. After the break-up, they remained close friends.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg