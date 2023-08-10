Singaporean celebrities share their appreciation for National Day 2023

SINGAPORE: To celebrate the 58th birthday of Singapore this 2023, local celebrities shared on their personal Instagram accounts their appreciation for the country in their own simple ways.

Hazelle Teo, one of the hosts for this year’s National Day Parade, stated in her IG caption: “My country is what dreams are made of. Happy birthday, Singapore! 🇸🇬♥️ A full-blown celebration for this beautiful red dot I’m so proud to call my home and I’m so happy to be a tiny part of it.”

Veteran actress Zoe Tay also posted on her IG account: “One Nation. One people. One Singapore. Wishing every Singaporean a joyful and meaningful National Day. 🇸🇬🎈🎈.” She wore a red polka dot dress while holding the national flag to commemorate the event.

Fann Wong greeted everyone with a ‘Happy National Day to Singapore’ through an IG video with her husband, Christopher Lee and their son. The whole family showed their love by wearing red, raising red lights, and a card that states, ‘Shine Your Light.’

Sonia Chew’s post was a sentimental one as she expressed her gratitude to Singapore. She admitted: “It was impossible to squeeze all my favourite things about you in a short video… but this time every year, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for Singapore. Happy 58th Birthday! ✨”

Sonia added: “Wherever it is in the world life takes me, I always want to come back to our breathtaking city. It has flourished phenomenally over the years, and I’m proud to call it my home 🇸🇬 Also I can’t imagine life without my favourite Hokkien mee and laksa… 😮‍💨”

Award-winning actress Hong Hui Fang posted a simple greeting with her wearing a beautiful red dress as she wished everyone prosperity.

Ya Hui expressed her love by saying: “My heart. Happy birthday Singapore! 🇸🇬 I love you! ❤️.” She shared a 58-second IG reel as well for the 58th birthday of Singapore.

