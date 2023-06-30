Hazelle Teo ready to host the NDP 2023, shares snippets of preparation on social media

SINGAPORE: In her Instagram account, DJ and Host Hazelle Teo shared that she is ready to host Singapore’s National Day Parade 2023. She stated in her post caption: “NDP2023…we ready. See you this Sunday as we start things proper for the NE, Preview and Actual Show.”

Teo posted several behind-the-scenes photos as she and her team prepared for the execution of this historical event.

Recently, Teo also expressed how they opened up their NDP 2023 rehearsals to the public and how exciting it was to hear the crowd roar.

Teo said: “Yesterday was the first time we opened up our rehearsals to the crowd! So good to see all of you, and hear that familiar roarrrrrrr 😭🇸🇬”

She also asked her followers who were able to watch the rehearsals for their thoughts, and if they liked it. Hazelle assured that there would be no spoilers.

Teo will be hosting the NDP 2023 with Joakim Gomez in Padang.

Netizens stated their opinions in the comments section.

One IG user mentioned: “yay so proud of u!! see you this Sun hahaha”

Another IG user remarked: “you SLAYED it girl 🔥🔥”

“❤️❤️❤️ Go Hazelle!! Shine your light!!”, said another IG comment.

More users declared: “Hope I can get NDP ticket! I am sure the performance is excellent my dear 💕”, “I need a ticket😢😂”, “Omg yes I totally liked this a lot and super glad to hear a familiar roarrrrrrr 💙💛🖤💚❤️”, “Ready for NDP 2023 💙💛🖤💚❤️”, and “One of the best location to have NDP celebration the historical padang last participate back in my school days 1994 the old national stadium till now no chance😁 anyway life up and down do happened but come to our nation birthday 🎉 celebration is a must for the past present and future thank u hazelll for posting 🇸🇬💝”

