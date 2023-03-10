Ben Yeo renovates his condo to evict his two sons, says it’s time for them to move out

SINGAPORE: Ben Yeo renovated his 950 sq ft two-bedroom condo for his sons to have their own bedroom to sleep in. His adolescent boys, Javier, 13, and Jarius, 10, have been sleeping beside their parents for the longest time. For Ben, it is now the right moment for them to have their separate quarters.

“They were very happy to sleep in the same room as us, but I kicked them out,” shared Ben to the local news 8days. He believed that his sons, given their ages, should be more independent. “How are they going to manage when they do National Service?” he added.

Ben admitted that his older son was timid and afraid of ghosts, which is why the boys still choose to sleep with him and his wife, Claudia Cheong. “It’s so bad that they refuse to attend school camps because they don’t want to stay out overnight,” he revealed.

Luckily, the eviction of his sons to have their own rooms was acknowledged well. “So far so good… They did not complain at all,” Ben continued to tell 8days.

Now, he feels that both of his sons have now grown since they moved into their separate personal spaces. “They are more independent now,” Ben remarked.

When Ben asked his sons about the design of their bedroom, both Javier and Jarius’ only cared about gaming.

The changes in room arrangements were fitting as their humble abode is in need of renovations as well. Ben had wanted his house to now have wood finishes, including all the walls and ceiling.

According to 8days, the renovation of his house took three months, costing around $90,000. However, Ben admitted that the renovations, as well as the new furniture, were all sponsored.

