BLACKPINK members dominate Paris Fashion Week; all members take on different fashion shows

Blackpink isn’t just show-stopping in the global music scene, they are also star-stunners in the field of beauty and fashion. The South Korean girl group members appear in different shows with different brand endorsements to represent in this year’s Paris Fashion Week.



Jennie attended the Chanel 2023 autumn and winter series show as its global brand ambassador. Although she had minor injuries due to a slip while exercising a few days back, the band-aid on her face added to the overall aesthetic of her fashion show look. She was wearing a white one-piece suit with a simple yet elegant-looking belt. Of course, this overall look is partnered with a Chanel signature black bag.

Jisoo, known as the “Little Princess of Dior”, made her presence known at the Dior 2023 autumn and winter show. Her attendance captured many media and fans. She wore a classy violet tube dress, coupled with Dior’s signature Lady Dior bag in black.

Yves Saint Laurent’s 2023 autumn and winter show was attended by none other than the fierce Rosé. She wore a stunning look with an oversized YSL leather coat with wide shoulders and platform sandals, with only a black bra and high-waisted shorts that revealed her long legs.

Last but not least, Lisa attended CELINE’s 2023 autumn and winter men’s wear show as its global ambassador. She dazzled the show with her black fur jacket, with a black bra that merely shows – which gave her a cool and sexy aura.



