‘1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre & people’ — S’poreans on uncleanly state of hawker centres

SINGAPORE: In response to a post sharing the “sad” and unkempt state of a hawker centre, Singaporeans have shared their exasperation about the issue online. While a few saw it as a lack of oversight, calling for a change in the rules and for attention to be given to hygiene, others pointed out that it is too much work for cleaners.

An online user took to an online group that tracks complaints all over Singapore on Friday evening (March 10). Sharing an album of photos of an extremely messy Albery Food Centre, the post read, “Sad situation! First world country with third world Hawker Centre and people.”

The photos were a statement enough, showcasing dish racks overflowing with messy plates, cutlery, trays, glasses, and food scraps. In response to the post, many Singaporeans shared their thoughts on the matter.

Some called on the authorities to pay attention to this issue. “Policy fail…worse than developing countries,” one said. Another wrote “Make it viral. These days, it’s the only time the government does anything.”

“Where is our NEA staff?” another questioned.

Others brought up the work of cleaners. “It is the problem of contract cleaners and stall holders’ closing time,” wrote one netizen. “NEA must look into the T&C of the cleaning company. Also during peak hours from 12-2pm, more cleaners should be deployed to clean the tables after trays have been returned.”

On the other hand, other netizens saw a different side to the problem. “Nowadays, it’s not as easy to get staff for work,” wrote one.

