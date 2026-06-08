Man and woman shared a table at a hawker centre and threw hot porridge and drinks at each other

SINGAPORE: It is very common in public spaces to have misunderstandings, but what happened to a man and a woman last June 3 at the Haig Road Market and Food Centre led to porridge and drinks being thrown.

A concerned citizen reported the incident to Shin Min Daily News, where a woman needed to be placed on a stretcher to be taken away by the paramedics.

Case details

According to further investigations, the other person involved in the bout was an elderly man wearing dark clothes and green pants. The 45-year-old husband of the woman who was rushed to the hospital claimed: “My wife packed some porridge this morning, intending to sit at a table where she could see our stall. There was an uncle already sitting there, and my wife sat opposite him, but he didn’t seem happy about it.”

He then received a call from his wife, informing him about the incident. He saw that the uncle was about to throw something at his wife but stopped when he saw him.

“I was so angry to see someone bullying my wife that I wanted to fight back, but I managed to regain my composure and called the police,” he claimed. He also admitted that the uncle had thrown his wife’s porridge at her.

From other witnesses, a 60-year-old owner of a nearby tea stall remarked that both parties were responsible. He said the fight started over a minor matter, where the woman was minding her shop, so she kept going in and out of the area. This action affected the uncle who caused the argument.

“Later, both of them threw food, drinks, and the porridge that the woman had bought at each other,” the witness claimed.

The woman was then taken to the hospital because of difficulty breathing.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a report.

Other related news

In similar news related to public disturbances, there was a report where a dog owner’s helper became upset after a man photographed her without consent.

The man approached the helper and asked why the dog was sticking out its tongue and where its water was. With this, the helper answered that she had water for the dog, but the man continued to harass her and began taking photos with his phone.

Read more about the story here.