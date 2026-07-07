‘Luckily I was watching’: Customer finds disgusting cockroach in takeout noodles, owner vows stricter hygiene protocols

SINGAPORE: A supposed to be enjoyable meal was cut short for a female customer when she discovered a dead cockroach in her food from a Michelin-starred pork rice noodles restaurant. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a 33-year-old female customer had ordered take-home noodles, only to find a dead cockroach larva after taking a few bites.



“Luckily, I was watching while I was eating; otherwise I might have eaten a cockroach,” the customer declared. Furthermore, even if she did not feel unwell after eating, she claimed that it was disgusting and reported the incident to the relevant authorities.

Due to the concern, the restaurant was penalised with six points and fined a total of $300.

In response, the restaurant owner stated that he would compensate for the food, but the customer refused.

Additionally, the owner remarked that they will strengthen their hygiene and preventive measures in the future.

He shared that the restaurant has been spraying insecticides daily and regularly hiring professionals to exterminate pests once or twice a month. More so, rat traps are placed in the shop. The owner emphasised that hygiene and preventive measures will further be seen as a priority for customers to have a better dining experience.

With this incident, the authorities are reminding every business owner to ensure a clean environment in their shops and require all their food handlers to comply with food safety regulations.

Other related news

In similar news related to food safety concerns, there was a report where hospital visitors were shocked when they encountered birds lingering for food inside the hospital’s food court.

The cleanliness and hygiene at a hospital food court should be of high quality. However, given the situation of birds flying in and out of the dish return area, many visitors are being affected, and it sparks concerns about the hospital’s hygienic practices.

Read more about the news story here.