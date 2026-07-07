SPF: 519 people were arrested in SG Police’s island-wide raids; 1,173 men, 603 women, aged 15-85, under investigation for various offences

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has revealed the scale of one of its latest and largest island-wide enforcement efforts, with 519 people arrested and 1,776 others placed under investigation following a month of coordinated operations nationwide.

The operations, carried out between June 1 and 28, involved more than 5,600 officers from the Police, working alongside the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA). More than 17,000 people were checked during over 1,300 enforcement operations. The SPF announced the results on July 5.

Those under investigation include 1,173 men and 603 women aged between 15 and 85. Police said they are being investigated for a range of suspected offences, including vice, illegal gambling, drink driving, immigration offences, unlawful employment, vaping-related offences and suspected secret society activities. Investigations are still ongoing.

Operations targeted a wide range of offences

The operations spanned multiple neighbourhoods and targeted various forms of illegal activity.

In Jurong and Boon Lay, five women were arrested after police raided massage establishments and residential units linked to suspected vice activities.

Separate anti-gambling operations in Sembawang Road and Yishun Street 61 led to the arrests of 17 people. Officers also seized more than S$4,740 in cash and gambling equipment.

Enforcement officers also uncovered two unlicensed massage outlets in Jalan Mas Puteh that were allegedly providing illegal massage services and vice activities. Eight women were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Women’s Charter and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Another joint operation covering Balestier Road, Selegie Road, River Valley Road, Clarke Quay and Sinaran Drive saw 45 people investigated for suspected offences involving vice, unlawful employment, vaping laws and the Penal Code.

Officers also seized seven vaporisers while several massage establishments and public entertainment outlets were investigated for possible licensing breaches.

The Chinatown operation uncovered multiple suspected offences

One of the larger operations took place on June 23 around Upper Cross Street and Cecil Street.

Police, together with CNB, SCDF, and HSA officers, arrested 24 women and one man for suspected offences under the Women’s Charter, Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and Immigration Act.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out official duties. Two women were separately found in possession of vaporisers, while one public entertainment outlet was investigated for alleged fire safety breaches.

Another operation in Geylang and Paya Lebar on June 26 resulted in eight more arrests linked to immigration, unlawful employment and vaping-related offences.

Drink-driving checks led to 15 arrests

Traffic Police also stepped up drink-driving enforcement throughout June.

Sixty-six motorists were stopped at roadblocks, with 15 failing breathalyser tests and being arrested. Two of those cases involved additional suspected offences.

One 37-year-old motorcyclist was allegedly riding against the flow of traffic before failing a breathalyser test. Police also suspect he was riding without a valid licence, without insurance and was found with substances believed to be controlled drugs.

In another case, a 26-year-old driver allegedly failed a breathalyser test before investigators found he was driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent while holding only a Provisional Driving Licence.

Joint enforcement is a central policing strategy

The operations also involved checks on active mobility devices in Sengkang and Punggol. LTA detected 25 offences and seized 15 active mobility devices. Three teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, were also arrested on suspicion of being members of unlawful societies.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, Director of the SPF’s Operations Department, said the month-long operations succeeded due to close coordination among multiple enforcement agencies.

Mr Chan said the Police and partner agencies will continue carrying out targeted enforcement operations to prevent crime and take action against those who break the law.

“Public safety and security [are] a shared responsibility. The Police, together with partner agencies across the Whole of Government, will continue to use coordinated and targeted enforcement actions to prevent, detect and deter crime. Those who choose to engage in criminal activity will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.”

Large-scale operations like these demonstrate how different agencies work together to tackle many forms of offending at the same time, from illegal vice and gambling to dangerous driving and unlawful employment.

Keeping up that pressure helps make it harder for repeat offenders to operate and sends a loud message that enforcement isn’t confined to one neighbourhood or one type of crime.