SPF: 20 arrested for facilitating scams across six categories, including a teenager and a 64-year-old, to be charged from August 17 to 21

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force has arrested 17 men and three women aged between 16 and 64 for their suspected involvement in money mule activities facilitating six types of scams, including Government Officials Impersonation, Job, E-Commerce, Investment, Internet Love, and Sexual Services scams.

The 20 individuals will be charged in court between August 17 and 21, 2026, for a range of offences including abetment to cheating, acquiring benefits from criminal proceeds, assisting others to retain criminal proceeds, abetting unauthorised computer access, unlawful disclosure of passwords or access codes, and knowingly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards for monetary gain.

How they facilitated scams

Investigations revealed the individuals had assisted criminal syndicates in various ways. Most relinquished or sold their bank accounts, assisted in receiving or transferring funds, or collected cash from scam victims. Some allegedly cheated banks into opening accounts before handing over their internet banking credentials to unknown parties.

One individual reportedly disclosed their SingPass credentials unlawfully, enabling syndicates to misuse their identity to open a bank account. Another allegedly assisted syndicates in registering SIM cards in exchange for money.

Penalties

The charges carry varying penalties. Acquiring benefits from criminal proceeds carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. Assisting another to retain criminal proceeds carries up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine. Cheating carries up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine. Unlawful disclosure of a password or access code carries up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine. Facilitating unauthorised computer access carries up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine for a first conviction. Providing a fraudulently registered SIM card carries up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine.

Under Singapore’s enhanced scam sentencing framework, scam syndicate members and recruiters face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes. Money mules face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes for certain money laundering, SingPass, and SIM card offences.

Individuals linked to mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions under the Facility Restriction Framework, regardless of whether they have been convicted.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799. To report scam-related information, call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

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