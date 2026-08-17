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Singapore News
1 min.Read

Scammers posing as ICA and China officials have stolen S$6.1 million from 72 victims since January — SPF issues alert

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an urgent advisory about a surge in government impersonation scams where fraudsters pose as Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officials and Chinese authorities, with at least 72 cases reported since January 2026 and total losses reaching at least S$6.1 million.

Victims receive unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to be ICA officers. The callers allege that the victim’s personal details have been misused or that their phone number has been linked to criminal activity, such as spreading false rumours or transmitting scam messages. When the victim denies involvement, the call is transferred to a second scammer posing as a Chinese official.

The purported Chinese official then demands money for “investigation or bail purposes.” Victims are instructed to transfer funds to bank accounts or to physically withdraw cash and hand it over to the scammer.

They typically only realise they have been deceived when the scammers become uncontactable or when they verify directly with the relevant agencies.

The public is advised that the ICA and all other Singapore Government officials will never ask anyone to transfer or hand over money, luxury watches, gold, or cryptocurrency; obtain loans from licensed moneylenders; disclose banking login details; install apps from unverified stores; or transfer a call to the Police or any other government agency.

Therefore, the general public must remain vigilant and never share bank card PINs or sensitive information with unknown callers. Never transfer money or hand over valuables to anyone whose identity has not been verified through official sources. Never leave cash or valuables at a location for collection.

Add the ScamShield app and enable Two-Factor Authentication and transaction limits for bank accounts. Check the legitimacy of suspicious calls, numbers, or messages at www.scamshield.gov.sg or through the ScamShield app. Tell family, friends, and the authorities about scam attempts, and report fraudulent transactions to your bank immediately.

If in doubt, call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799. For more information, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg

Read also: At least five victims lose S$3,500 to BigBang ticket scams before general sales even begin

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