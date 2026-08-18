Johor targets 200,000 jobs by 2030 as state and federal governments align on investment strategy after record 8% GDP growth

JOHOR: The Johor State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening coordination with the Federal Government on investment attraction and industrial development, with a target of creating more than 200,000 new job opportunities for Johoreans and Malaysians by 2030.

The commitment follows a meeting between Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani to discuss the direction of investment and industrial development in the state.

Coordination with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Invest Johor, and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority will continue to be prioritised to attract quality investments and high-value projects to Johor.

The state’s investment strategy is focusing on impact rather than volume. The collaboration focuses on ensuring investments generate quality, high-income employment and local talent development, not just GDP growth on paper.

Investment benefits are also being targeted at the broader business ecosystem. The state is directing attention toward micro, small and medium enterprises, vendor development, local companies, and domestic supply chains, with the goal of ensuring that more parties share in the benefits of Johor’s economic expansion rather than having growth concentrated in large foreign-owned facilities.

Johor recorded GDP growth of 8.0% in 2025, which was the highest among all Malaysian states, giving the government confidence to push for longer-term, high-impact investments rather than simply chasing volume.

Why this matters for Singapore

Johor’s alignment between state and federal investment agencies has direct relevance for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. A well-coordinated investment facilitation structure on the Johor side, with MITI, Invest Johor, and MIDA working together, reduces the bureaucratic friction that can slow approvals and deter investors.

The explicit focus on MSME and supply chain development also shows that Johor is building the depth of local economic participation that makes a special economic zone sustainable over the long term, rather than a cluster of foreign-owned facilities with limited downstream benefit to the local economy.

Read also: MTDC takes technology commercialisation programme to Johor as JS-SEZ opens doors for local businesses