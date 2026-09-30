Malaysia | 2 m read

Johor brings its economic transformation agenda inland: Segamat gets JETP blueprint, RM900,000 and three new public facilities

Merzsam Singkee | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi has visited Segamat for a working trip, arriving by ETS train service, where he was presented with the Johor State Economic Transformation Plan (JETP) for the Segamat district. This is a strategic blueprint outlining initiatives to strengthen the district’s economic development and ensure it keeps pace with Johor’s broader growth trajectory. During the visit, the State Government approved a total allocation of RM900,000 (S$281,810) for 18 projects benefiting residents across six state constituencies in Segamat, covering the upgrading and restoration of public facilities and infrastructure.

Plans were also discussed to develop three new public amenities in Labis and Segamat: a Johor Community Park, a Johor Trade Centre, and a Johor Mini Water Park. These initiatives are designed to strengthen public facilities, boost economic activity, and improve community well-being in the district. JETP for Segamat The presentation of the JETP Segamat District plan reflects the State Government’s commitment to ensuring that Johor’s economic transformation reaches all districts, not just the major investment corridors in the south. The plan focuses on leveraging Segamat’s existing strengths while opening new growth opportunities, with an emphasis on job creation, income growth, and tangible benefits for the local community. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“The planned development not only needs to boost the district’s economy but also create job opportunities, increase income, and provide greater benefits to the local community,” Dato’ Onn Hafiz said in a translated post.

Community engagement The Menteri Besar also participated in a People’s Connection Ceremony where he interacted directly with the Segamat community. He expressed appreciation for the reception and highlighted the significance of seeing the district’s diverse community gathered together in one space.

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