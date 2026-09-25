Malaysia | 2 m read

Hong Kong delegation visits Invest Johor to discuss JS-SEZ and potential investment links

Merzsam Singkee | September 25, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. JOHOR BAHRU: Invest Johor has welcomed a courtesy visit from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur, using the meeting to exchange views on Johor’s latest economic developments and the progress of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) while exploring potential areas of collaboration to strengthen investment ties between the two jurisdictions. Discussions covered the needs and considerations of Hong Kong investors evaluating Johor as an investment destination, including talent and workforce availability, the business environment, investment facilitation processes, and other key factors supporting successful investment implementation.

Invest Johor said it looks forward to continued engagement with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office and to facilitating greater investment opportunities and economic collaboration between Johor and Hong Kong. Why this matters Hong Kong’s interest in Johor reflects a broader pattern of regional capital looking at the JS-SEZ as a manufacturing and services base. Hong Kong-based investors and companies, many of whom are already active across Southeast Asia, have been evaluating Johor as part of supply chain diversification strategies, particularly given the JS-SEZ’s infrastructure pipeline, proximity to Singapore, and the forthcoming RTS Link connectivity that will reduce friction for cross-border operations. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The visit by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, a formal government trade representation body, shows institutional-level interest rather than ad hoc investor enquiries, and positions Invest Johor as an active point of contact for Hong Kong capital flows into the state. With the JS-SEZ masterplan expected to launch in December at the Malaysia-Singapore leaders’ retreat, the timing of the engagement allows Invest Johor to brief Hong Kong stakeholders on the zone's direction ahead of its next major public milestone.